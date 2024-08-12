Report: Steelers Rookie RT Expected to Start
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have high hopes for their most recent first round draft choice. Rookie tackle Troy Fautanu, who the team selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 draft, is recovering from an MCL sprain and will miss the next couple weeks.
Despite the injury, the Steelers are reportedly planning to make their top draft pick a starter in his rookie season, According to team insider Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the rookie is expected to be the team's starting right tackle to open the season. In a recent report of his, he discussed the team's plan for Fautanu.
"After three weeks of training camp and just one preseason game, they (the Steelers) are ready to hand the starting right tackle job over to their No. 1 draft choice," he wrote. "They planned to start hi, in Saturday night's preseason game againat the Buffalo Bills and leave him there for the start of the regular season until he injured his knee Friday night against the Houston Texans."
The move would be a huge shift from head coach Mike Tomlin's usual philosophy with rookies. He usually likes to slowly incorporate rookies into the mix, gradually increasing their playing time and role. That's what he did with rookies Joey Porter Jr, Keeanu Benton, and Broderick Jones in 2023. Despite being extremely talented, they had to wait.
Starting Fautanu would be the first time Tomlin outright gives a rookie the job since Maurkice Pouncey back in 2010. The future Hall of Fame center was a Pro Bowl player from the first day he walked into Pittsburgh, and the Steelers had their starting center for the next decade. Dulac also pointed out this similarity in his recent report.
"The move to elevate Fautanu so quickly is mindful of the 2010 season," he wrote. "When rookie center Maurkice Pouncey was so impressive they put him in the starting lineup after one preseason game."
Fautanu certainly has the potential to be just as impactful on the Steelers' offensive line. He took his lumps during the first preseason game and will continue to do so if he starts in 2024. Despite this, the rookie is extremely skilled, athletic, and motivated, giving the Steelers all the more reason to give him the starting job week one in Atlanta.
