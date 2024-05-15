Report: Steelers QB Returns to Broncos in Week 2

All Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers new quarterback is set to face his old team in Week 2.

Noah Strackbein

Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback
Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson will get his revenge game against the Denver Broncos early, with reports from 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillinponi claiming the two teams are set to face in Week 2 of the 2024 season.

The Steelers will reportedly travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons in Week 1, setting up a matchup for offensive coordinator Arthur Smith against his old team. Then, Wilson will get his shot at a return to his former home, taking on the Broncos in Denver.

Wilson's ending in Denver leaves plenty of headlines for the Week 2 matchup. After signing a massive deal, the team gave up on him, benching him near the end of the season due to salary cap worries with his injury guarantees.

Eventually, they released him and he ended up in Pittsburgh. He's slated to start this year for the Steelers, making their Week 2 matchup a big one for their new quarterback.

