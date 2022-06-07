Radio Host Believes Mitch Trubisky Won't Start Single Game for Steelers

Did the Pittsburgh Steelers waste a two-year contract on Mitch Trubisky? Well, one radio host believes they might have.

During his overreaction segment, Rich Eisen made the claim that he believes Trubisky won't start a single game for the Steelers this year. Instead, first-round pick Kenny Pickett will take over before the start of the regular season.

"He and his 8 and 3/4 inch hands. ... He's going to be the Week 1 starter for the Steelers," Eisen said.

Right now, Trubisky is the leader of the Steelers' early QB battle. He's working with the first team while Mason Rudolph runs with the twos and Pickett the third team.

It's Trubisky's job to lose but that doesn't mean Pickett is out of the running. The Steelers continue say all three quarterbacks will have an opportunity to compete this summer - and seventh-round pick Chris Oladokun might get a shot as well.

