Russell Okung Says He's Not Signing With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Well, you can check Russell Okung off your list of potential Pittsburgh Steelers free agent signings. The offensive tackle took to Twitter on Tuesday to says he's not coming to the Steel City.

ESPN predicted Okung was headed to Pittsburgh on a one-year, $6.5 million deal. The Steelers, who have roughly $4 million left in available cap space, have options to restructure contracts, freeing up more money.

Okung isn't worried about it, though. He took to Twitter to let Steelers Nation know that this team can't afford him.

Okung also acknowledged he's only getting paid in Bitcoin. The tackle converted $6.5 million of his 2020 salary with the Carolina Panthers into cryptocurrency. Each coin was worth $23,861.77, according to Yahoo!. If Okung didn't sell or buy since Dec. 29, 2020, those coins would now be worth $10.6 million.

The two-time Pro Bowler has spent time with the Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, San Diego Chargers, Denver Broncos.

The Steelers are relying on Zach Banner, Chukwuma Okorafor, Joe Haeg and rookie Dan Moore Jr. to fill both tackle roles.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

