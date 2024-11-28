Ryan Clark, Chad Johnson Make Steelers vs Bengals Bet
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers versus Cincinnati Bengals rivalry will begin their 2024 series in Week 13. Pittsburgh is looking to bounce back after falling to the Cleveland Browns, ending a five-game winning streak. Cincinnati is looking to end a two-game losing streak and keep their playoff hopes alive.
On the field, the wager is high. Both teams are fighting to keep their season where they want it to be and claim a much-needed AFC North victory. Off the field, two former players are having some fun with a friendly bet.
Discussing the game on CW's Inside the NFL, Steelers and Bengals legends Ryan Clark and Chad Johnson had a little back-and-forth that ended with the two greats making a wager.
"Cincinnati’s 4-7 right now. Like Coach [Bill Belichick] always says, I’ll never forget Coach saying this, the season starts after Thanksgiving," Johnson said in defense of the Bengals.
"Doesn’t matter what you do before Thanksgiving?" Clark replied.
"I have a question," Johnson added. "If George Pickens has his day, who’s gonna stop our offense? Who’s gonna stop [Tee] Higgins? Who’s gonna stop [Ja’Marr] Chase? Who’s gonna stop Chase Brown?"
Then, things got exciting.
"Can we make a friendly wager, please?" Johnson said. "Twenty bucks."
"How about this," Clark responded. "If the Pittsburgh Steelers win, you can’t eat McDonald’s for the rest of the year."
For those who don't know, Johnson has always been a McDonald super fan. So much so, that he purchased multiple franchises of the fast food superpower. Going without it for the rest of the year? Even if that's only a month, it'll be a challenge for the NFL legend.
The Steelers and Bengals won't be fighting for Johnson's right to eat McDonalds the rest of the, but fans will enjoy getting to witness the outcome between Clark and Johnson. And for Steelers fans, it'll only add more reason to smile if there's a Pittsburgh victory.
