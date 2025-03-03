Saints Hire Former Steelers Coach
A former Pittsburgh Steelers coach is heading down to the Big Easy for his next job in the NFL.
According to 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz, the New Orleans Saints are expected to hire former Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown.
Brown will join a new staff in New Orleans headlined by head coach Kellen Moore, who most recently helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX as their offensive coordinator. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley is also now with the Saints after serving as head honcho for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2021 to 2023.
Brown was hired by the Steelers in 2021 and remained with the team through the 2024 campaign. During that time, they tied for the third-most interceptions in the league with 66 while also allowing the seventh-fewest points with 1,415.
Pittsburgh hired Gerald Alexander to fill Brown's shoes in early February after the latter's contract was not renewed.
Brown interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator job in January, though that role was ultimately handed to Jeff Ulbrich.
Brown will look to help the Saints turn things around after they finished this past season with a 5-12 record, resulting in a last place finish in the NFC South for the first time since 2008.
