    • October 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor Leaves Game on Stretcher

    A scary moment near the end of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks game.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Both Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks players crowded around defensive end Darrell Taylor as trainer tended to him on the 50-yard line late in the fourth quarter.

    Taylor went down after a collision at the line of scrimmage and remained still following the play. The injury appeared to be his neck and there was limited movement from Taylor as he was being examined by trainers.

    Taylor was placed on a stretched and carted off the field after several minutes. He did not appear to move as he was being carted off. 

    Both the Seahawks and Steelers tweeted out their thoughts to Taylor as he left the field. For a moment, Steelers fans began doing the wave throughout the stadium before players signaled for them to stop. 

    All Steelers will continue to update this story as much information becomes available. 

