Report: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to Miss At Least a Month

The Seattle Seahawks will be without their starting quarterback for an extended period of time.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will avoid a clash with Russell Wilson next Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks. The Pro Bowl quarterback is expected to miss at least a month with a finger injury, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Wilson was injured during the Seahawks' Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams. He suffered a ruptured middle-finger tendon and is expected to need surgery.

For more Steelers coverage, subscribe to All Steelers Talk on YouTube

The Seahawks will turn to backup Geno Smith until Wilson returns. Smith completed 10 of 17 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown and interception against the Rams.

The Steelers host the Seahawks for Sunday Night Football in Week 6. They'll be Smith's first opponent as a starter since 2017.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Najee Harris Reached Out to Jerome Bettis

Broncos Expected to Have Healthy RB Duo vs. Steelers

Steelers Add Russell Wilson to QB Options for 2022

Can Steelers Turn It Around vs. Broncos?

Zach Banner's Plan to Return From IR