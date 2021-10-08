    • October 8, 2021
    Report: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to Miss At Least a Month

    The Seattle Seahawks will be without their starting quarterback for an extended period of time.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will avoid a clash with Russell Wilson next Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks. The Pro Bowl quarterback is expected to miss at least a month with a finger injury, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

    Wilson was injured during the Seahawks' Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams. He suffered a ruptured middle-finger tendon and is expected to need surgery.

    The Seahawks will turn to backup Geno Smith until Wilson returns. Smith completed 10 of 17 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown and interception against the Rams.

    The Steelers host the Seahawks for Sunday Night Football in Week 6. They'll be Smith's first opponent as a starter since 2017.

