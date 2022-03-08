Skip to main content
Seahawks Trade Russell Wilson to Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos make the offseason's first blockbuster trade.

The Seattle Seahawks have shocked the NFL world, agreeing to send quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports.

The Broncos were a heavy favorite to land Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but once Rodgers committed back to Green Bay, Denver made moves. The deal is expected to include multiple first-round picks and players. 

The trade removes the Broncos from the list of quarterback-needy teams in the 2022 NFL Draft. They were contenders for Pitt's Kenny Pickett or Liberty's Malik Willis. Both are now more of an option for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers were also considered a contender for Wilson at points this offseason. With he an Rodgers now off the board, Pittsburgh will likely head into free agency to find a veteran before the draft.

