Seven Steelers Defenders Open Bills Week With Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has taken a blow in recent weeks and it's adding up as they begin preparation for the Buffalo Bills. As the team released their first injury report of Week 5, seven defenders were list - three of which did not practice.

Cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), Levi Wallace (foot) and Cam Sutton (groin/hamstring) are all dealing with injuries following Week 4. Witherspoon left in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns and did not play over the weekend. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't expect him to play this week either.

Sutton was injured late last week and then added a hamstring issue to the mix in the New York Jets game. Wallace popped up to start the week with a foot injury. Both were limited in practice.

Safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds both missed practice to open the week. Fitzpatrick suffered a knee injury in Week 4 and Edmunds is in concussion protocol after leaving in the second half against the Jets.

Defensive linemen Cam Heyward and Chris Wormley are also on the report as limited participants. Heyward suffered both an elbow and ankle injury during the game while Wormley was added to the report with an ankle as well.

The Steelers have two more practices and a walk-through before the Bills game.

