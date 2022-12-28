Seven Steelers Miss Practice to Start Ravens Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers gave a handful of players the day off to pay their respects to the late Franco Harris.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers gave seven players the afternoon off to go pay respects to the late Franco Harris. Overall, they had eight players listed on their injury report, five of which are nursing ailments.

Running back Najee Haris, safety Terrell Edmunds, tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, linebacker Myles Jack and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi all had personal days off to attend the funeral.

Of that group, Edmunds (hamstring), Jack (groin) and Ogunjobi (toe) also have injuries listed on their report. While Jack and Ogunjobi played last week, Edmunds is being monitored to see what his participation will be during the practice week.

Cornerback Cam Sutton (hamstring) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe) were also listed on the first injury report. Sutton did not practice while Johnson was limited.

Sutton dealt with a hamstring injury earlier in the season and missed one game. Johnson suffered his turf toe injury last week but still played despite only practicing once.

