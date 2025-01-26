Several Former Steelers Have Shot at Super Bowl
PITTSBURGH -- Several former Pittsburgh Steelers players are set to compete in Conference Championship Weekend, hoping to give their team the edge and head to the Super Bowl in 2025.
The Steelers have former representatives on all four teams compete in the AFC and NFC Championships, with their most represented roster coming by the Kansas City Chiefs with five former players on their team.
In the AFC Championship game, former Steelers include: quarterback Chris Oladokun, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Darius Rush, kicker Matthew Wright, and quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
Trubisky is the only member of the Bills, with the other five playing for Kansas City. Oladokun, Nelson and Rush are both on their practice squad.
In the NFC Championship game, the Steelers have four former players, and somewhat of the same scenario as the AFC. Quarterback Kenny Pickett will be the lone former Steelers on the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Washington Commanders have three players - running back Jeremy McNichols, linebacker Mykal Walker and offensive tackle Trenton Scott.
A former Steeler is guaranteed to walk away a Super Bowl champion in 2025, with Smith-Schuster looking to win his second and Oladokun looking to win his third.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!