Several Steelers Miss First Practice of Week 2

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to practice on Wednesday following their Week 1 win over the New York Giants. 

Working off a short week after playing on Monday night, the Steelers are preparing for the Denver Broncos with one day's rest. As they returned to the practice field, they were without several players, including nine members of the offense. 

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and center Maurkice Pouncey did not practice with veteran days off. Zach Banner confirmed on Tuesday that he's undergoing ACL surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. 

Diontae Johnson (toe) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) did not practice as well. Tackle Alejandro Villanueva missed Wednesday with an illness, while defensive end Stephon Tuitt was out with an achilles injury.

Both James Conner (ankle) and Stefen Wisniewski (pectoral) sat after leaving Monday's game with injuries. Head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference that he would "leave the door open" for both players to return in Week 2 but is waiting for further evaluation. 

Guard David DeCastro continues to miss practice with a knee injury. DeCastro hasn't practiced since the first week of Steelers training camp. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

