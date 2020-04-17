AllSteelers
Sports Illustrated Seven-Round Mock Draft: Steelers Add Everything They Need

Noah Strackbein

The Steelers are a team with minimum urgent needs on their roster, but depth concerns as they head into the 2020 NFL Draft. From quality linebacker role players to interior offensive and defensive line placement, Pittsburgh isn't bringing a clean slate to Thursday night from Roger Goodell's basement. 

In Sports Illustrated's full seven-round mock draft, the Steelers stay put with their six picks and find talent in almost all their needs. From quarterback to another feature back, and depth in every position needed, Pittsburgh walks away with a six-pack rookie class they can utilize. 

The Steelers start with LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire at the 49th pick. A downhill runner with explosive burst on the outside, Edwards-Helaire will slide out of the first-round and be the fourth running back off the board. 

From there, the focus turns to offensive and defensive line. Replacing Javon Hargrave has yet to happen but the Steelers find an answer. 

General manager Kevin Colbert pulls the trigger with the 102nd pick and drafts defensive tackle Davon Hamilton from Ohio State. Then, he returns in the fourth-round and selects Michigan guard Ben Bredeson. 

Pittsburgh adds their extra backup quarterback with their second fourth-round pick, drafting Anthony Gordon out of Washington State. A student of Ben Roethlisberger in 2020, Gordon will join Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges as the primary backups and security blankets for another "what-if" scenario concerning Roethlisberger's health. 

They end the draft with North Dakota State edge rusher Derrek Tuszka and Oregon wide receiver Juwan Johnson. 

Here are all six of the Steelers draft picks:

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

102. Pittsburgh Steelers: Davon Hamilton, IDL, Ohio State

124. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Bredeson, IOL, Michigan

135. Pittsburgh Steelers (via TEN): Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

198. Pittsburgh Steelers: Derrek Tuszka, EDGE, North Dakota State

232. Pittsburgh Steelers: Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon

