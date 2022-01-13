Two Starters Continue to Miss Time for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait on their running back.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on the return of running back Najee Harris, and now offensive lineman Trai Turner.

Harris (elbow) has yet to practice this week while the team prepares for the Kansas City Chiefs. He left during Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens but returned in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday that he expects Harris to practice Friday, and that will determine his availability.

Turner was injured in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns but did not miss time in Week 18. He did not practice on Thursday.

The Steelers did get quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder), cornerback Arthur Maulet (concussion) and offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) back at full participation.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also returned to practice, opening his 21-day window to be activated off of Injured Reserve.

