Steelers Activate Jaylen Samuels, Now Have Empty COVID List

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers activated Jaylen Samuels off the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. The running back was the fourth and final member of the Steelers placed on the list.

Samuels was deactivated on Aug. 2 along with wide receiver James Washington. Washington was activated on Aug. 7, leaving Samuels as the last member of the team on the list.

Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner told reporters on Wednesday that he's been in contact with Samuels every day since he was placed on the COVID-19 list.

"He's got the advantage of going into his third year, so he's done most of these things, and everything will resonate with him once he hears it," Faulkner said in a Zoom call. "He's going to have to go out, when he does show up, hit the ground running. COVID has put us in that situation where guys have to show up and show out if they are put into that protocol. I would expect him to do that, and I do have confidence that when he gets here, he'll know what he's doing and be able to go play fast and react fast to what's going on."

To make room for the roster move, the Steelers have also received fullback Spencer Nigh. Nigh was an undrafted rookie signing out of Auburn.

