AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Anthony McFarland Still Remembers the First Time He Met Devin Bush

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Anthony McFarland and Devin Bush won't meet for the first when facilities reopen in Pittsburgh. The Steelers 2020 fourth-round draft pick got a warm welcome via Twitter from his new teammate Bush when his name was called last month, clearing a clean slate between the two Big Ten opponents. 

Some may question what this tweet refers to. Well, as Maryland and Michigan stars, McFarland and Bush weren't the best of friends during their time in college. 

It was McFarland's first time playing Michigan in 2018 as the Terrapins traveled to The Big House in Ann Arbor. A handoff up the middle didn't go far as Bush met Maryland's exciting new back at the line of scrimmage and made sure he remembered it. 

"He was talking to me the whole game," McFarland recalls. "The play that he tackled me on, he said I couldn’t mess with him. I just started laughing and went back to the huddle."

On the way to a 42-21 win, Bush made sure McFarland knew who would be there when he broke through the first line of defense. But while he was talking, McFarland didn't have much to say back.

"I guess it was kind of like my welcome into college," said McFarland. "I just took it and moved on. That’s a part of the game, the trash talking and stuff, it never gets to me. When he said that, we both just started laughing. That is what football is all about."

The feud didn't last long. In fact, Bush made sure to clear the air following the win. 

"I feel like he is a good person because after the game he came up to me and told me how much he respected my game and told me to keep working hard," McFarland said. "That meant a lot to me coming from a guy like that."

Now, the two will sit in the same locker room at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. As teammates, they'll be rooting for each other to improve instead of looking to overcome the other. 

Bush made his thoughts on known when he welcomed McFarland to the NFL. Talking about the incident for the first time since joining the Steelers, McFarland expressed why he's excited to be on this side of the battle during the next chapter of his football career.

"You watch him play, the nasty he has in his game, he played that position the way it was supposed to be played in college and the NFL," he said. "I am excited to be his teammate. Definitely excited rather than going against him."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Tomlin Taking Rookie Evaluations Slow in Virtual Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished phase one of their virtual offseason program, but only time will tell how players are handling the change.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Mike Tomlin: All Facilities Should Reopen Together

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is a firm believer in keeping competitive fairness as team facilities begin to reopen.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Steering Focus at Safety for Antoine Brooks

Antoine Brooks might be able to fill two roles for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but for now, coaches have him learning one role.

Noah Strackbein

"If Anything I Look up to Him": Anthony Mcfarland Is Shrugging off Le'Veon Bell Comparisons

Anthony McFarland isn't paying attention to the comparisons of a former Pittsburgh Steelers running back.

Noah Strackbein

Early Steelers 2020 Game-by-Game Predictions

With the official release of the 2020 schedule, we take an early stab at pinning wins and losses for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Donnie Druin

10 Takeaways From the Steelers' 2020 Schedule

These 10 things have us thinking as we look through the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2020 schedule.

Noah Strackbein

Art Rooney II Feels Good About Monday Night Opener, Avoiding West Coast

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II has no complaints about his team's 2020 schedule.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Release 2020 Schedule

We take one step closer to football season, as the Pittsburgh Steelers release their 2020 NFL schedule.

Donnie Druin

Steelers to Refund Ticket Sales If Games Aren't Played or Played Without Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers will refund fans if the NFL needs to adjust their stadium capacity this season.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Favored as NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Odds say Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is going to return to the NFL by storm this season.

Noah Strackbein