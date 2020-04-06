AllSteelers
Antonio Brown Hires Veteran Agent Ed Wasielewski

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown has made it very clear he hopes to return to the NFL this season and he's taken another step forward in doing so. The wide receiver has hired agent Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports to represent him, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Brown's former agent Drew Rosenhaus decided to eliminate his professional career with AB during Brown's initial legal issues in January.

Brown remains on the NFL commissioner exempt list due to allegations from his former trainer, accusing him of rape and sexual assault. He's also facing a charge of felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges. 

AB has been shown working out with Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson during the COVID-19 quarantine, leaving speculations that he could be aiming to land back in the AFC North. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is the most recent name to say Brown will not be joining his team. Arians, who was Brown's offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh, said, "there's no room. It's just not gonna happen. It's just not a fit here."

EMG Sports currently represents players such as Denver Broncos wide receiver DeSean Hamilton, Indianapolis Colts running back Nayhiem Hines, and New York Giants linebacker Nate Stupar. 

AllSteelers reached out to Wasielewski for comment on representing Brown but did not receive a response.

