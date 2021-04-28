Former Steelers' Antonio Brown Re-Signs With Buccaneers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is headed back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown, 32, spent nine years with the Steelers before a string of incidents led to his trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. After a brief stint in Vegas, he found himself with the New England Patriots in 2019 but only played one game before his release.

The four-time First-Team All-Pro then signed with Tampa midway through the 2020 season, winning a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and company. Now, he's re-signing with the Buccaneers for $6.25 million, $3.1 million guaranteed.

In eight games last season, Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns. Throughout his 11 years in the NFL, Brown has added seven Pro Bowls, six All-Pro selections and five league-leading years to his resume. He was also selected to the 2010's All-Decade Team.

