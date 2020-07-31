Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Suspended Eight Games

Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing an eight-game suspension by the NFL. Brown was notified Friday by the NFL Special Counsel for Conduct, Todd Jones.

Brown was under investigation by the league for sexual assault and rape accusations by his former trainer Britney Taylor. Brown played one game with the New England Patriots last season before being cut.

The former Pro Bowl wideout announced in a Twitter series that he was retiring from the NFL because he refused to play for the owners. He then turned to Instagram to declare that he didn't want to retire and demanded the NFL finish their investigation of him.

@nfl I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months," Brown wrote. "You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted. I have been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have worked on all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it. The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won't resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable. I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing. My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers. How is it that the league can just drag (its) feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo? Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they're waiting on you @nfl let's get this thing moving! We've got history to make!! #Himmothy."

Brown's suspension will begin Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

