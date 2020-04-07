Steelers Avoid Hard Knocks; Two Teams to Host This Summer

PITTSBURGH -- HBO has decided to change the rules this offseason and include two teams in their yearly training camp series 'Hard Knocks'. The show will return to Los Angeles for the first time since the Rams hosted in 2016, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Films and HBO will be working with two volunteer teams, the Rams and the Chargers - if there's training camp. The announcement was scheduled to be made during the NFL Meetings last week but was held back once the meetings were canceled.

The league remains uncertain if training camp will take place this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Right now, the NFL Draft is scheduled to take place virtually and players received a memo regarding rules to follow when working out during isolation.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin joked about the idea of 'Hard Knocks' coming to Pittsburgh during his last 2019 press conference. Players like tackle Zach Banner have also shared their thoughts on Twitter saying they're happy the show won't be in the facility this summer.

This will be the Chargers first time hosting the show and the Rams second. NFL Films will remain working as if training camp will take place, as the league continues to follow the guidelines of the government during this crisis.