Ben Roethlisberger's Arm Feels Good After First Game Back

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers for his first game in 364 days.

On the eve of his season-ending elbow injury in 2019, Roethlisberger stepped on the field at MetLife Stadium and led the Steelers to a 26-16 win over the New York Giants.

Roethlisberger completed 65% of his passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns. As he spent Tuesday evaluating his performance, he tried to keep his routine the same - looking back at what he did and what he still needs to do as he returns to his comfort level before the injury.

"I was self-critical a lot. There was rust early, and even late, it's not like I played perfect," Roethlisberger said. "I looked at some times that I got out of the pocket a little too quick or didn't have the same feel in the pocket early on that I'm probably used to having. That comes with not getting hit.

"Even in practice. Yeah, you've got a pocket to step up but defenders aren't hitting you in practice. You kind of lose some of that feel to where you can slide to, where you can step to. I think that'll come back with the more reps and the more plays and games you get into."

Good news for the Steelers, Roethlisberger said he feels fine, or at least his arm does, after his first game in almost a year.

"Today, I feel like I was in a car accident. Yesterday, I felt like I was in a train-wreck. Hopefully, tomorrow, it's like I fell off a bike. I'm definitely sore," Roethlisberger said with a laugh. "The good news is my arm is the only thing that doesn't hurt."

Roethlisberger said he'll stick to his usual work schedule during the season. Wednesday will be a scheduled day off for the quarterback before returning to practice and preparing for the Steelers' Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

