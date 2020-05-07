AllSteelers
Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Favored as NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Coming off of reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow - at 38-years-old - Ben Roethlisberger the biggest piece of the Steelers' return to the playoffs puzzle. 

There's more than a lot riding on his shoulders. After an 8-8 finish with two backup quarterbacks, many believe the return of Big Ben is the difference between the last two seasons and Pittsburgh's chances at a 2002 postseason. 

With that belief remaining strong, Roethlisberger is favored as the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year for 2020. According to BetOnline.ag, the quarterback leads the league with 5/2 odds. 

Roethlisberger is followed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski. Coming out of retirement to join Tom Brady in "Tompa", Gronk sits behind Big Ben at 9/2 odds. 

Behind Roethlisberger and Gronkowski: 

  • J.J. Watt 5/1
  • A.J. Green 6/1
  • Nick Foles 6/1

Roethlisberger has made it known throughout the offseason that he is "throwing without pain" for the first time in years. Following his rehab while social distancing at home, he continues to throw with Steelers receiver Ryan Switzer as they wait for facilities to open up. 

The Steelers have also put faith in Mason Rudolph as Roethlisberger's backup for the season. Rudolph finished with a 5-3 record in 2019 after filling in for Roethlisberger. 

They'll head into the 2020 season with Roethlisberger as their leader and Rudolph as their emergency plan.

