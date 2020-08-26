Ben Roethlisberger Stars in Docu-Series Covering Recovery Process

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger spent last season on the sideline.

After his elbow injury in Week 2, Roethlisberger's 16th season was ended. So, instead of spending the year focusing on week-by-week opponents, he spent the season creating a docu-series covering his return process.

Produced by Mango Dragon Productions, 'Bigger Than Ben' opens up with Part One, 'Bigger Circumstances.'

The 14:52 first episode features Ben's wife Ashley Roethlisberger, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Steelers doctor Tom Bradley. It opens during the Steelers' 2019 training camp and the team and Roethlisberger's criticism before the season.

Roethlisberger and Smith-Schuster discussed the passing of wide receiver coach Daryl Drake and its impact on the team when they discovered the news.

It also runs through Roethlisberger, finding out that his elbow injury could've been career-threatening. Ashley talks about her conversation with Roethlisberger and how she said she'd support his decision to retire.

But Big Ben wasn't done.

