SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGame DayNewsGM ReportPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Ben Roethlisberger Stars in Docu-Series Covering Recovery Process

Noah Strackbein

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger spent last season on the sideline. 

After his elbow injury in Week 2, Roethlisberger's 16th season was ended. So, instead of spending the year focusing on week-by-week opponents, he spent the season creating a docu-series covering his return process.

Produced by Mango Dragon Productions, 'Bigger Than Ben' opens up with Part One, 'Bigger Circumstances.' 

The 14:52 first episode features Ben's wife Ashley Roethlisberger, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Steelers doctor Tom Bradley. It opens during the Steelers' 2019 training camp and the team and Roethlisberger's criticism before the season. 

Roethlisberger and Smith-Schuster discussed the passing of wide receiver coach Daryl Drake and its impact on the team when they discovered the news. 

It also runs through Roethlisberger, finding out that his elbow injury could've been career-threatening. Ashley talks about her conversation with Roethlisberger and how she said she'd support his decision to retire. 

But Big Ben wasn't done. 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Strackbein: T.J. Watt Doesn't Want Anyone to Know How Year Four Ends

Steelers' T.J. Watt won't say what his goals for the 2020 season are, but it's hard to believe it doesn't have hardware on his shelf.

Noah Strackbein

JuJu Smith-Schuster Gets Personal With Fans on Reddit's Popular 'Ask Me Anything' Post

JuJu answered nearly anything from fans during an interactive discussion post on Reddit.

Donnie Druin

Mike Tomlin Praises Bill Nunn: 'He Never Got Distracted by the Football'

The Steelers head coach opened up his Tuesday press conference by acknowledging the Hall of Fame finalist.

Noah Strackbein

Roethlisberger and Pouncey Return, Switzer Suffers Foot Injury

The Steelers had four players leave practice on Tuesday with injuries.

Noah Strackbein

Late Steelers Scout Bill Nunn Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The long-time Steelers scout/executive was selected as a contributor finalist for next year's class.

Donnie Druin

Alex Highsmith Showing He 'Belongs' at Steelers Training Camp

The Steelers' third-round pick is making noise and showing his defensive coordinator that he's equipped for the NFL.

Noah Strackbein

Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 Season Preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers bring plenty of promise into the 2020 NFL season.

Noah Strackbein

Welcome to AllSteelers+

Welcome to AllSteelers+, you're new home for insider Steelers content.

Noah Strackbein

Okorafor Dealing With Groin Injury, DeCastro Returns to Field

The Steelers added more injuries to their report on Monday.

Noah Strackbein

Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl Championship Wins

This is a deep dive into every Steelers Super Bowl win, featuring detailed information on the team's path to each championship, the players who helped them get there and the opponents they faced.

Eric Dockett