Ben Roethlisberger 'Chomping at the Bit' to Play, Steelers Ready to Put Veteran Group Back on Field

PITTSBURGH -- Randy Fichtner walked into his offensive meeting this week and announced to his players that Ben Roethlisberger is back in the building.

"The very first thing I would tell our group is, 'Okay, knock it up, Ben Roethlisberger's back,' and everyone knocks on their desk, or else we clap," Fichtner told media on Wednesday. "Then, the second thing I'd say is, 'That doesn't excuse every man for doing their job and being great at what they do.' Because it's only going to be 11 of us that are going to get that done, don't think that I can take a deep breath and say, 'Aw, Ben's back.' That's not the case, and that's not going to be the charge."

Fichtner's excitement for Roethlisberger's return is as high as anyone's. The offensive coordinator is working with the quarterback he's coached his entire 14 years in Pittsburgh and gets to return to "normal" as the Steelers begin training camp.

"Normal now becomes Ben Roethlisberger back in the huddle," he said. "He's tied up with Pouncey, Dave DeCastro, some of those cats up front, that just gives you the normalcy. I happen to see James Conner walking through getting his test this morning. That's normal, that'll be normal, that's what we're used to, and at various times obviously, Ben not in there last year, we had others. Just getting back to normal will be just looking at a group of mostly experienced players and excited about what this journey, this season is going to bring."

The team is still spending time testing for COVID-19, and working through a ramp-up period before hitting the field. With the shortened camp period and no preseason games, Roethlisberger is going to have to prepare for his first NFL game back without much real game preparation.

"We'll have to take advantage of those game situations that we can present for him against our defense," Fichtner said. "Naturally, the first thing is we got to kind of get a feel for where he's at. His body and his arm will tell us. It's not unusual for us to work a day, maybe work a half a day, and give a day's rest. He knows that routine. This is a little different kind of routine; it'll be a little different kind of camp.

"I think we'll have to play that by ear eventually, how he feels and how much he wants because there's times when he wants it all [and] we got to back him off, and that's a good thing."

Fichtner said he believes Roethlisberger is preparing to throw in front of coaches for the first time today. This will be the first time the offensive coordinator saw Roethlisberger throw since Week 2 of 2019.

"I did not get to see him in the offseason," he said. "I caught glimpses of videos like I'm sure everyone did, including him getting a haircut and that. But I did see him throw on video and I did see him not that the quarterbacks are allowed in the building, I've seen him physically and had some good conversations and some good talking about I believe he is getting ready to maybe go out and throw. So it'll be exciting to see that."

After he addressed where Big Ben is physically, it'll be time to discuss the offense's gameplan for the upcoming season. Roethlisberger is 38-years-old and coming off reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow.

Fichtner isn't going into camp with the idea that he'll need to change the playbook to adjust to Roethlisberger's conditions but is aware it might have to happen.

"Ben and I have had conversations," Fichtner said. "He's been exposed to so many things just in the 14 years I've been here, I can see all the little things we've done. Some of the picking and choosing of past years, with things you know he's had success with that might fit the type of talent that we have with the protection schemes when we're throwing it, the run schemes when we're running it.

"I think that Ben's a constant professional. He's been chomping at the bit to get back out and play. I know he's put the work in. I know he's put work in with our players, a bunch of offseason work with them. I'm excited not just for him to be back on the grass, I'm excited because I know that there's a lot of things that he knows and there's a lot of things our players have done with him, and that's what gives you a great feeling about only having basically 14 true real practice days."

As the Steelers return to football, Fichtner will keep all eyes on his veteran quarterback. He's excited to see the progress his team has made and address his new players' expectations. But at the top of that "most excited for" list is Big Ben, and having his quarterback back behind center.

"It would be first Ben taking his first snap and executing a run or a pass and being excited about that for sure," Fitchner said. "I would like to see the nucleus of the group that we in Pittsburgh know that have made plays in games. You know the names, you know the guys up front, the receivers, the running backs. Just to see them all together is going to be exciting.

"I tip my hat to these guys because they know there's a responsibility here that goes really deep, and it's about a lot of things, and I believe we're up for that challenge."

