Report: Steelers Add Ben Roethlisberger to List of Restructured Contracts

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are continuing to work on creating cap space for Bud Dupree's franchise tag and the remainder of their restricted free agents. After reconstructing the contracts of Joe Haden, Vance McDonald and Chris Boswell, they've now added Ben Roethlisberger to the mix, first reported by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. 

Including the release of Mark Barron, Anthony Chickillo and Johnny Holton, and the retirement of Ramon Foster, the Steelers have cleared more than $19 million in cap space. With the addition of Roethlisberger, that number is expected to be $35 million. They'll need $15.8 million to sign Bud Dupree's franchise tag. 

Pittsburgh is also expected to sign restricted free agents such as Matt Feiler and Mike Hilton, which could add another $8-10 million in a cap hit. 

Roethlisberger still has two years worth $65 million left on his current deal. The contract included $25 million of dead cap in the 2020 season. A reconstructed deal should allow Pittsburgh to use some of his money towards guarantees, freeing more space as they attempt to reach the threshold.  

The Steelers intend to make more moves throughout the week to free up as much space as possible. As of now, they've lost defensive tackle Javon Hagrave and inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich to free agency. Hargrave is headed to the Philadelphia Eagles on a 3-year, $39 million deal and Matakevich to the Buffalo Bills for a 2-year, up to $9 million contract. 

