Despite Rumors, Ben Roethlisberger Plans to Return in 2020

Noah Strackbein

Steelers fans got an extra Christmas present from their quarterback. Over the last several days, rumors have circulated about Ben Roethlisberger's future in the NFL. 

ESPN's Chris Mortensen said on Monday that sources close to Roethlisberger said the quarterback had doubts of playing again. He added that the Steelers could look for options like Phillip Rivers, Eli Manning and Teddy Bridgewater to fill the role. 

Roethlisberger sent out a tweet saying he does indeed plan to play again and is working hard to get back on the field with his team when healthy. 

The Steelers have relied on Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges during Roethlisberger's absence. 

