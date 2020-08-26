SI.com
Steelers Discussing Ways to Support BLM Awareness Following Blake Shooting

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The United States is dealing with another incident where the hands of law enforcement nearly took a black male's life. 

Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the weekend. Blake was walking back to his vehicle after reportedly breaking up a fight when three officers followed him, and one took aim while Blake's three children were in the car.

The shooting had led to another outcry of protesting for Black Lives Matter. 

Many athletes across several sports have sent messages on social media and during interviews regarding the shooting. On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions canceled practice and stood outside their facility with signs that read, "The world can't go on" and "We won't be silent." 

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert was asked about the Steelers' reaction towards the situation. Colbert confirmed the team had discussions with the organization and players about what is unfolding across the country. 

"Anything that occurs in the social justice, social climate world the Pittsburgh Steelers are aware of," Colbert said. "The Pittsburgh Steelers always will talk about those types of issues in-house. Art Rooney has talked about how we deal with things. Coach Tomlin has dealt with this and made statements about his taking on things like this. Those will always be discussed internally and ultimately would give any directive if he is too. At this point, that's something we're always aware of what's going on in the world, and we're always going to discuss those issues."

Colbert said the team hasn't decided how they'll take action regarding the Wisconsin shooting but has and will provide Art Rooney II suggestions.

"As an organization, we will come to an understanding of the current situation," Colbert said. "Mr. Rooney, we don't want to say a directive from him, but a suggested behavior of how the organization will address it. But that will be upon recommendations from not only myself but coach Tomlin, the players, and of course, the Rooneys."

Rooney II released a statement through the team in June following the death of George Floyd. Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for nine minutes. 

"Over the last week, we have witnessed the anger and frustration in our city and around the country relating to the killing of George Floyd and the recent deaths of African-American men and women," Rooney said. "We have also witnessed the good in so many people who have peacefully expressed their concerns.

"I am proud to hear the voices of many of our players who have spoken out against racism and injustice and called for unity. As an organization, we will continue to listen to our players, coaches, alumni and leaders in our community and work together to bring awareness and change in the effort to create a more fair and equal community."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

