Steelers Tie Browns For AFC North Odds

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are working through an offseason with several concerns. From salary cap decisions to franchise tags, replacing stars, limited draft picks and Ben Roethlisberger. Still, the optimism for a comeback year after missing the postseason back-to-back seasons seems strong.

But not for everyone. With questions to answer and one of the NFL's best teams to play twice a year, Pittsburgh's odds to take control of their division or conference in 2020 are small.

According to BetOnline, the Steelers are currently 8th in the AFC North in odds to win the conference at 18/1. That's below teams like the LA Chargers, Tennessee Titans and even the Cleveland Browns.

It doesn't get any better in the AFC North, either. Betting on the black and gold to take back the division leaves you with 15/4 odds; the same as the Browns. As expected, the Baltimore Ravens sit as the clear favorite with 4/11 odds.

As the offseason progresses, and answers and found, these odds should shift in the Steelers' favor. While sitting at the top of any gambling book as conference or divisional winners isn't where they'll be, chances are Pittsburgh has a better chance than finishing 8th in the AFC or possibly 3rd in the North.

But for right, they're fighting against the odds.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.