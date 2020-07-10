Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree has reportedly filed for a grievance with the NFLPA, looking to be paid as a defensive end instead of an outside linebacker in 2020, according to Ian Rapoport.

Dupree is set to make $15.8 million under the franchise tag, and has not reached an agreement with the Steelers for a new contract. The two sides have until 4 pm on July 15 to reach a deal.

Dupree finished the season with a career-high 68 tackles and 11.5 sacks, adding four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries to a defense that led the NFL in turnovers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett also filed for a grievance looking for the same compensation as Dupree. The difference between defensive end and linebacker is $2 million.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.