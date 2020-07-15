Steelers, Bud Dupree Unable to Reach Long-Term Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers and outside linebacker Bud Dupree were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term deal prior to the July 15 4:00 p.m. Eastern deadline. Dupree will play on the franchise tag for 2020 and is set to hit free agency following this season.

Dupree emerged as a large part of Pittsburgh's success on the defensive side of the football in 2019, contributing 11.5 sacks in a breakout year for the Kentucky product that also included 16 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits and forced four fumbles. Following the season, Dupree was one of 14 players to be tagged prior to the start of free agency.

The failure to reach an extension comes with no surprise, as both sides appeared to be far from reaching a middle ground in the days leading up to the deadline. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert stated back in February that the team's ultimate goal was to keep Dupree in Pittsburgh.

“Bud created a great decision for us because he had a great season,” Colbert said at the NFL Combine. “That’s exciting. Where we go with that, who knows? He’s getting a feel for what a market may be. We’re getting a feel for where a market may be. We’re getting a feel for what our (salary) cap might be. We don’t know, but we would love to have that option available to us. We want Bud Dupree to finish his career as a Pittsburgh Steeler.”

However, with the arrival of Charlotte's Alex Highsmith via the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft and a handful of expected cap issues next season, doubts began to swirl in regards to Dupree's future in Pittsburgh.

As for 2020, Dupree will play to the salary of $15.8 million should he not win his appeal to classify him as a defensive end, a move that would net him roughly add $2 million to his tag this seaso

Should the Steelers be interested in keeping Dupree around for the long haul, they must now wait until the conclusion of the 2020 season to again try and secure Dupree's future services.

