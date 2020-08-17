SI.com
AllSteelers
No Progress on Cam Heyward Contract Negotiations

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- In four weeks, Cameron Heyward will play the first game of the final season of his six-year contract. As of Monday, Heyward said there's been "nothing of substance" in negotiations between him and the Steelers. 

As training camp ramps up, Heyward is focused on the field. Much like other players entering their contract year, Heyward understands COVID-19 has put strange circumstances on contract talks. 

The two sides did have scheduled times to discuss a deal, but those have come and gone, and still, Heyward remains unsigned. 

"You've got to take two to tango," Heyward said. "I want to be here. We'll have to see what happens. We have a couple more weeks before the season. All I can focus on is what I can control, and we'll leave it at that."

The Steelers have signed players last minute in the past. Joe Haden and Stephon Tuitt both received deals in September in recent years. 

The team did indicate early in the offseason that they'd like to extend Heyward's contract, but the defensive end had nothing new to share in terms of progress. 

"It's pretty uncertain right now," Heyward said. "I don't know what to think. At the same time, I see teammates in the past have done it, but NFL business is moving forward. I see guys getting their contracts resolved. I want to have faith. I'm going to be ready to play either way."

Heyward will make $9.5 million this season before potentially entering the open market. He's represented the Steelers in three Pro Bowls and two First-Team All-Pro rosters. Something he hopes to continue to do.

"You all know where I stand," Heyward said. "I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. I want to lead this team to a Super Bowl. We'll see where we are. I love my team, love my teammates, love this city, the coaches, I love being a Pittsburgh Steeler."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

