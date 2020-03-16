Steelers Begin Clearing Cap Space, Release Linebacker Anthony Chickillo

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers started their morning by franchise tagging outside linebacker Bud Dupree. Now, they're beginning to clear cap space by releasing another linebacker Anthony Chickillo, per reports.

Chickillo, entering his sixth year in the NFL, tallied 19 tackles in 2019. Primarily special teams ace, the linebacker has been the team's main source of outside linebacker depth over the last two seasons.

With the release, the Steelers clear $5 million in cap space on their way to making enough room for Dupree to sign his tag. Currently, the projected tag for an edge rusher is $16.12 million, according to Over The Cap.

Chickillo spent time away from the team in 2019 after an alleged domestic violence incident between he and his girlfriend. After being cleared by the NFL and the investigation being dropped, the linebacker returned to the team to compete in 11 games.

The Steelers also used Ola Adeniyi as a backup edge rusher last season. The third-year backer has earned his place in the rotation after going undrafted in 2018. Last season, he totaled eight tackles and two forced fumbles in 16 games.

Pittsburgh will still need to clear roughly $10 million in cap space to occupy Dupree's franchise tag. Other expected cuts include guard Ramon Foster and inside linebacker Mark Barron.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.