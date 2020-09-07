SI.com
AllSteelers
Watt, Dangerfield Join Group of Veteran Steelers Captains

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers released their first official depth chart of the season on Monday. They also named their 2020 captains. 

Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey were awarded the captain spots for the season. Both were offensive captains in 2019. 

This is Roethlisberger's seventh consecutive captain season - 11th since Mike Tomlin took over at head coach. Pouncey will serve his third season as captain. 

On defense, Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt were named this year's captains. This is Heyward's fourth-straight year with the honor - fifth throughout his career. Watt will serve under his first year as captain. 

Jordan Dangerfield was named special teams captain. This is his first season as well. 

Captains are voted on by the players. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

