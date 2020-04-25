PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers waited, and waited, and waited, but they finally found the clock in the 2020 NFL Draft.

After watching the "deep" wide receiver class head coach Mike Tomlin talked about, disappear, and the top running backs on the board fall, they stuck to their 'best player available' plan and found wide receiver Chase Claypool.

The receiver out of Notre Dame played all four years for the Fighting Irish, accumulating 2159 yards and 19 touchdowns, including 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior year.

After a stunning NFL Combine performance, posting a 4.42 40-yard dash, the big wideout climbed up draft board and landed in Pittsburgh. He was the fourth receiver off the board on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, following USC's Michael Pittman Jr, Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr, and Penn State's K.J. Hamler.

Claypool is the first player selected by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft. The team did not have a first-round pick, and will follow up the Claypool selection with the 102nd pick in the third-round.