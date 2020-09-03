Chris Wormley: I'll Be 100% by Game Day

PITTSBURGH -- Chris Wormley is 11 days away from playing his first game as a Pittsburgh Steeler.

The defensive end was traded from the Baltimore Ravens in March, joining a defensive line that includes Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu. A group he had to until July to officially meet on a Steelers football field.

"When I got traded back in March, I was really excited to be able to learn from Cam [Heyward] and [Stephon] Tuitt," Wormley said on Thursday. "Those two guys are probably the best 3-4 [scheme] ends in the League. To be able to learn from those guys this year and soak up as much as I can when it comes to how that position is played, I'm really excited."

The fourth-year lineman has had to watch from a distance through most of camp. Dealing with an injury since padded practices began, Wormley has been day-to-day for nearly two weeks.

"There's definitely been some challenges that have presented themselves," Wormley said on his transition to Pittsburgh. "At the beginning of the season when I got traded and there were no face-to-face meetings for almost five months. That compounded with the injury that I had at the beginning of camp has—I wouldn't call it a setback but it's given me some challenges, especially when it comes to the on-field reps and seeing where everyone fits and kind of getting that chemistry between the defense and myself. It's been a challenge for sure."

Wormley does believe head coach Mike Tomlin is preparing the team the best way possible to avoid injuries. The Steelers' longest absences have come from Wormley and guard David DeCastro, but the team has been fairly healthy outside of those two.

"Coach Tomlin has done a great job of taking a safety-first approach with COVID and the protocols that have been put into place on and off the field," Wormley said. "I think we're taking the right amount of off days when it comes to recovery and making sure our bodies are healthy and we can perform day in and day out."

The Steelers play the New York Giants on Monday night at MetLife Stadium. The team will begin transitioning to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to prepare for the regular season next week.

Despite missing time, Wormley believes this last week and a half will provide enough time for him to be 100% by Week 1.

"I'm working towards that," Wormley said. "The training staff and the coaches have been great allowing me to take my time when it comes to getting back on the field and just figuring out the process of balancing getting back on the field and feeling comfortable while maybe fighting through a little bit of pain just to get those on the field reps."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.