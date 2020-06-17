AllSteelers
Steelers to Close Facility in Observance of Juneteenth

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers will join many companies across the country in observance of Juneteenth by closing their facility on Friday, the team confirmed. 

Juneteenth is a recognized holiday by many businesses in celebration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Also known as Freedom Day, the holiday is celebrated on June 19. 

The Steelers are one of four teams with a minority head coach in the NFL. President Art Rooney II is also the Chairman of the NFL's Workplace Diversity Committee, who helped expand the Rooney Rule this offseason. 

Rooney also spoke out about the killing of George Floyd by a former Minneapolis police officer and his thoughts on Steelers players speaking out.

"I am proud to hear the voices of many of our players who have spoken out against racism and injustice and called for unity," Rooney II said in a statement. "As an organization, we will continue to listen to our players, coaches, alumni and leaders in our community and work together to bring awareness and change in the effort to create a more fair and equal community."

The Steelers join teams such as the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, and others in acknowledging the holiday.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

