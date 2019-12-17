Steelers Continue to Fly With Devlin Hodges

PITTSBURGH -- "Duck will start at quarterback." Two days after the worst performance of his short NFL career, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave his rookie quarterback the nod for one more chance. Expecting a bounce back after throwing four interceptions against Buffalo, Pittsburgh will keep Devlin Hodges behind center.

"I look forward to giving him an opportunity to rebound," Tomlin said. "I think it's reasonable to expect growth from young players as they get exposure. Sometimes that exposure can negative exposure like his exposure in the last game, but exposure nonetheless is a tool for growth particularly in the quarterback position."

Much like Mason Rudolph's opportunity following his four-interception game against Cleveland, Hodges needs to "show growth" in order to remain on the field following Sunday night.

Without naming how short his leash is, Tomlin said he "doesn't anticipate playing for failure," and expects Hodges to play well in New York.

"I anticipate him doing great, I anticipate him responding to the challenge, I anticipate him moving our offense and taking care of the ball," Tomlin said. "I hadn't pondered the possibilities of that and I won't. I'll cross the bridge if and when I come to it."

Hodges went 23 of 38 for 202 yards, a touchdown and four turnovers in the Steelers 17-10 loss to the Bills. The Steelers remain in the sixth seed of the AFC playoff race but will need to win their last two games if they don't want to rely on help to earn a wildcard spot.

Hodges is now 3-1 as a starter during his rookie campaign and has now thrown 6 interceptions to his 5 touchdowns. As the Steelers head to East Rutherford, they'll look to get Vance McDonald and JuJu Smith-Schuster back and healthy.

Tomlin said on Tuesday he isn't sure what their status is but will look for both to test their progress throughout practice.