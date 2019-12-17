SteelerMaven
Steelers Continue to Fly With Devlin Hodges

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- "Duck will start at quarterback." Two days after the worst performance of his short NFL career, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave his rookie quarterback the nod for one more chance. Expecting a bounce back after throwing four interceptions against Buffalo, Pittsburgh will keep Devlin Hodges behind center. 

"I look forward to giving him an opportunity to rebound," Tomlin said. "I think it's reasonable to expect growth from young players as they get exposure. Sometimes that exposure can negative exposure like his exposure in the last game, but exposure nonetheless is a tool for growth particularly in the quarterback position."

Much like Mason Rudolph's opportunity following his four-interception game against Cleveland, Hodges needs to "show growth" in order to remain on the field following Sunday night. 

Without naming how short his leash is, Tomlin said he "doesn't anticipate playing for failure," and expects Hodges to play well in New York. 

"I anticipate him doing great, I anticipate him responding to the challenge, I anticipate him moving our offense and taking care of the ball," Tomlin said. "I hadn't pondered the possibilities of that and I won't. I'll cross the bridge if and when I come to it."

Hodges went 23 of 38 for 202 yards, a touchdown and four turnovers in the Steelers 17-10 loss to the Bills. The Steelers remain in the sixth seed of the AFC playoff race but will need to win their last two games if they don't want to rely on help to earn a wildcard spot. 

Hodges is now 3-1 as a starter during his rookie campaign and has now thrown 6 interceptions to his 5 touchdowns. As the Steelers head to East Rutherford, they'll look to get Vance McDonald and JuJu Smith-Schuster back and healthy. 

Tomlin said on Tuesday he isn't sure what their status is but will look for both to test their progress throughout practice. 

Against an Offense That 'Starts with The Run' the Steelers Are Excited for a Le'Veon Bell Reunion

Noah Strackbein

As the Pittsburgh Steelers head to East Rutherford New Jersey, they're preparing for a reunion with a running back they've

JuJu Smith-Schuster Feeling Sense of Urgency as Steelers' Season Begins to Narrow

Noah Strackbein

JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to focus on a possible return as the Pittsburgh Steelers head into Week 16.

It's About Learning from Mistakes for Steelers QB Devlin Hodges

Noah Strackbein

After a demoralizing loss, the Pittsburgh Steelers are sending a clear message to their young quarterback.

Steelers Must Continue to Weather the Storm

Donnie Druin

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a difficult loss on Sunday Night Football, yet the team must persevere and move on to next week's challenge.

"We Didn't Get the Job Done Today.": Steelers Defense Takes Blame for Loss

Noah Strackbein

In a 17-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense put no blame on their inability to score.

Steelers Didn't Have a Ceiling For James Conner, They Just Limited Him

Noah Strackbein

As the Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Buffalo Bills 17-10 in Week 15, one thing was apparent - their use, or lack of, James Conner.

Steelers vs Bills: Live Game Updates, Reactions and Community

Noah Strackbein

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills in a pivotal Week 15 matchup. Stay connected with SteelerMaven throughout the game.

Sunday Morning Joe: In a Season of Mobile Quarterbacks, Josh Allen Brings Something Different

Noah Strackbein

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Buffalo Bills and an offense that has been quietly and surprising successful.

Druin Mailbag: Do the Steelers Keep Bud Dupree? Mike Tomlin's COTY Resume, and More

Donnie Druin

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into Week 15 with plenty of questions as they look to prepare for a postseason run.

Meet The Opponent: Steelers Host Bills in Pivotal Prime Time Showdown

Donnie Druin

Get an inside look at the Buffalo Bills as Bradley Gelber from USA Today's Bills Wire discusses the upcoming match-up.