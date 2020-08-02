Steelers Place Two Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Release Eight

The Steelers added two more players to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list. Running back Jaylen Samuels and wide receiver James Washington became the third and fourth players the team placed on the list.

The reserve/COVID-19 placement means Samuels and Washington have either tested positive or are in quarantine because they've been in contact with someone who has the virus. Last week, they placed Justin Layne and Arrion Springs on the list.

Pittsburgh also released eight players as they begin to cut their training camp roster to 80 to meet the requirements for COVID-19 precautions. Teams will need to trim their usual 90-man roster to 80 by Aug. 16 unless they choose to split their squads once contact begins.

The eight players the Steelers released include quarterback J.T. Barrett, running back Ralph Webb, wide receiver Quadree Henderson, lineman Christian Montani, linebacker Christian Kuntz, linebacker Dewayne Hendrix, safety Tryee Kinnell, and defensive end Josiah Coatney.

