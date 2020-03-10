Steelers to Play Cowboys in 2020 Hall of Fame Game

AllSteelers
PITTSBURGH -- It's official, the Steelers are set to kick off the 2020 season against the Dallas Cowboys in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game. Announced on GMFB, the two teams will square off on Aug. 6. Pittsburgh will play as the home team

The Steelers have three former players being enshrined into the 2020 Hall of Fame class, leaving them as no surprise to participate in this year's game. They'll start the season at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. 

Troy Polamalu, Bill Cowher and Donnie Shell will be enshrined in history shortly after. Polamalu and Cowher will be welcomed to Canton on Aug. 8 and Shell on Sept. 18 with the remainder of the Centennial Celebration. 

Neither the Steelers nor Cowboys were participants in the 2019 playoffs but both have interesting expectations for the upcoming year. As the Steelers try to match their defensive efficiency with a stronger offense - and the return of Ben Roethlisberger - the Cowboys are working under a totally new regime. 

After hiring Mike McCarthy and a number of new coaches, Dallas is hoping to turn their talented roster into a Super Bowl contender in 2020. The Steelers hope to meet them there. 

This is the Steelers first Hall of Fame game since 2015 and the seventh time they've been involved in the game. The Cowboys will also be participating in their seventh game as well. 

The remainder of the preseason schedule has yet to be announced. Tickets for the game will go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m.

