Steelers Rule Out David DeCastro Week 1 vs Giants

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled guard David DeCastro out for Monday night's season opener against the New York Giants. 

DeCastro, who hasn't practice since the opening week of padded training camp practices, continues to nurse a knee injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin said last week that he hoped the extra day would allow DeCastro to return to the field in preparation for the Giants but he was unable to throughout the week. 

Offseason signing Stefen Wisniewski will start in place of DeCastro in Week 1. Wisniewski signed with the Steelers in March after spending last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Wisniewski will be one of two offensive linemen starting for the Steelers for the first time. Zach Banner won the starting job at right tackle, replacing Matt Feiler as he moves into left guard. 

Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said earlier in the week that he does have some nerves about the change upfront, but believes the players are fine. 

"Any time that you have a piece that gets changed up front, there's always that little bit of angst. At least from my perspective, I don't think it's from their perspective," Fichtner said. "They work together. They have unique communication."

DeCastro is the only player on the roster with an injury tag heading into Monday night. Ben Roethlisberger didn't practice on Saturday as a coach's decision. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

