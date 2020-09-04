Mike Tomlin Hoping David DeCastro Can Return Before Week 1

PITTSBURGH -- David DeCastro missed the Steelers entire last week of training camp practice after leaving last Friday with an injury.

The veteran guard has dealt with injuries throughout camp, only completing one full week of workouts since padded practices began. As the team starts work for their Week 1 game against the New York Giants, head coach Mike Tomlin said he doesn't have an indication of how ready DeCastro will be health-wise.

"He wasn't good enough to go today. Hopefully, he'll be good enough to go next week," Tomlin said. "We do have a bonus day on Monday ... We'll see what he looks like as we get into the normal rhythm of our preparation week."

The Steelers will have an entire week of preparation before their season kicks off at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 14. Stefen Wisniewski and rookie Kevin Dotson have taken first team reps in DeCastro's absence.

The Steelers offensive line could see two new starters if DeCastro is unable to play Week 1. Tomlin wouldn't confirm a starting right tackle in his Friday press conference, but Chuks Okorafor or Zach Banner will open the season as the starter.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.