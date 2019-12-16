"We Didn't Get the Job Done Today.": Steelers Defense Takes Blame for Loss

PITTSBURGH -- For a team who hasn't allowed 20 or more points in four consecutive weeks, the Steelers defense is taking all responsibility for their sixth loss of the season. In a 17-10 outgoing against Buffalo, Pittsburgh allowed only 261 total yards of offense and forced multiple turnovers for the 12th time this season.

Still, credit for the loss was self-put on the defensive unit. After the game, Cameron Heyward was quick to say the Steelers inability to produce enough points came from the defense spending too much time on the field.

"Yeah, critical play. What did the offense have to do with that?" Cam Heyward said. "We had them at 3rd-and-15. What are we thinking? It's an advantageous situation for the defense and we didn't get off the damn field. When we don't get off the field and make our offense drive the whole field and get a touchdown its hard.

"That's a good defense. There was a situation where we must make a stop, surrender three. I think we were in good field goal range late. You get to that point we got to make plays. We gave up turnovers late, but I don't look at it as the offensive had to do anything else. I think the defense had to get off the field. We had to surrender three points and we did not. We didn't get the job done today."

With seven combined turnovers between the two teams, the 17-10 showdown was clearly impacted by turnovers. Steven Nelson and T.J. Watt gave the ball back to their offense in critical situations but it wasn't enough to put their team on top.

Change of possession was certainly a significant factor but the Steelers defense isn't crediting turnovers to their loss. Inability to slow the Bills run game, lead by Devin Singletary's 87 yards, was the biggest cause for concern for Pittsburgh.

"Turnovers," Heyward labeled the story of the game. "But I think on the defensive side of the ball we didn't set the run back enough. Too many times our tackling was very poor in this game. You can't just bottom down we have to fully wrap and rally. They kept the ball moving, got chunk plays and then they hit us for the critical touchdown at the end."

While the Steelers defense took credit for their team's loss, it wasn't the only reason they were only able to put 10 points on the board. Devlin Hodges' four interceptions and two horrific punts by Jordan Berry put this team in bad situations several times, ultimately limiting their chances of mounting any consistent success in Week 15.

"They made more plays in critical situations," Heyward said. "Chunk plays, converting in the red zone then offensive side we turned the ball over too much and we didn't have enough splash on special teams."