Year Two Coming Easy for Bush After Offseason Spent Critiquing

PITTSBURGH -- 889 defensive snaps and 109 tackles later, Devin Bush is an NFL veteran. The 2019 10th overall pick enters his second year in the league with more on his shoulders and a firmer comfort level.

This offseason, the Steelers released Mark Barron and chose not to resign Tyler Matakevich. As of Aug. 21, the team only carries three inside linebackers with any experience in Pittsburgh - Bush, Vince Williams, and Ulysees Gilbert. Only Bush and Williams have any defensive snaps on their resume.

Life doesn't seem to be harder for Bush, though. First impressions during a Zoom call on Friday were that he feels his second season will come easier.

"It's a lot better than last year," Bush said on comfortability with the defense. "Last year was my first. Just getting caught up to speed with everything changing around me. Leading into year two, everything's slowed a lot more. I'll be a lot familiar with the scheme I'm playing with. My comfortability has definitely gotten a lot better and a lot stronger based off of last year."

The now veteran will work alongside Williams as the team's starting inside linebackers. Earlier this month, head coach Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinator Keith Butler both reiterated that Bush would be relied on to be more of a communicator this season.

Williams said he's been teaching Bush how to develop as a vocal signal-caller in the middle. Bush said this season would be more fluent with his communication.

"Just watching myself from last season and critiquing myself during the offseason, I definitely picked up the playbook a lot easier this year," Bush said. "I'm a lot more comfortable with who I'm playing with and what scheme I'm playing with. I have a good foundation that I laid down last year to build off of. It's going to be a lot easier for me this year."

Unlike Benny Snell Jr. and Diontae Johnson, Bush said the Steelers didn't give him a plan to focus on anything in particular physically. Outside of becoming a stronger voice, Bush had his own improvements he wanted to touch on this offseason.

"I want to be more efficient with my movements," he said. "Not saying my movements were bad. Playing the system I played in in college and switching to a whole other system in the league, things had to change. I had to get more leaner; I had to train differently. I think I've done a good job of that in the offseason, and it's going to be better for me this season."

Without preseason games, Bush is relying on training camp to provide the adapting phase of the NFL season. An adjustment that will come more difficult for younger players, the coaching staff has done as much as they can to help provide those in-game reps.

“They try to give us as much competition in our full padded practices as much as we can,” Bush said. “Honestly, we don’t have any tests for the preseason, but we go out there, and we have a lot of competition periods. We have enough periods to go out there and tackle to the ground. We get that experience as well. We’re getting acclimated to that. We’re trying our hardest. Obviously, there’s no preseason, but I think we’re doing a good job.”

As he works himself into his second year in the league, Bush sees a big year for himself - and the Steelers - in 2020.

"Last year, I came in and went in and played and learned as things came to me," Bush said. "Now, I have a pretty good idea of what I want to get done, how I can help this team win more, and what I can get better as a player to help this team win. I challenge myself every day to try new things and do different things, put different skill sets inside my game."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.