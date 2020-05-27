AllSteelers
Diontae Johnson Still Not Cleared From Sports Hernia Surgery

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- If there wasn't big enough of a blow to the Steelers' offense in Week 2 of the 2019 season, Diontae Johnson let us in one we may not have realized was taking place. 

In a conference call with local Steelers media, Johnson said he's been rehabbing his groin this offseason after undergoing surgery on a sports hernia in February. 

Johnson said the injury occurred during the Steelers' Week 2 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, the same game Ben Roethlisberger left with an elbow injury. 

“I was running and it felt like my groin got a little tight on me,” Johnson said.

Despite playing through the injury, Johnson led all rookie receivers with 59 catches and finished the year with 680 yards and five touchdowns.

He also earned a Second-Team All-Pro selection as a punt returner after averaging 12.4 yards per return and finding the endzone on an 85-yard return against the Arizona Cardinals. 

Johnson said he has yet to be cleared since his surgery in February, but hopes to receive that news within the upcoming days. He's been rehabbing in Florida using a pilates machine to strengthen his core.

He's currently working out with Ben Roethlisberger from time to time, telling reporters he'll likely make another trip to the quarterback's home next week. 

“Hopefully, I’ll be cleared in the next couple days,” Johnson said. “I’m just staying on top of that and making sure I’m healthy so I can come back ready.”

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer at AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

