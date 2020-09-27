Diontae Johnson, Derek Watt Dealing With Injuries Following Steelers Win

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finished Week 3 with two players less than they started with.

In the second quarter, the Steelers lost Diontae Johson to a concussion and Derek Watt to a hamstring injury. Neither were able to return.

Head coach Mike Tomlin didn't have an update on the severity of the injuries following the game but expects to have more information by Tuesday. Johnson will enter concussion protocol and will need to be cleared before returning to practice with the team.

The Steelers did receive David DeCastro back in Week 3 after missing the first two games with a knee sprain. DeCastro was a full participant in practice throughout the week and finished the game without any setbacks.

DeCastro said he felt good being back on the field for the first time since training camp. He's expected to be available for the team moving forward.

