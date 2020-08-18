SI.com
AllSteelers
Steelers' Kevin Dotson, Dax Raymond Suffer Injuries in Day Two of Pads

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers suffered two injuries on Tuesday during their second padded practice of training camp. Rookie guard Kevin Dotson left with a knee injury, and Dax Raymond hurt his ankle. 

Both players were able to walk off the field on their own power. Head coach Mike Tomlin said both players are being evaluated, and he should have further information as the week goes on. 

Steelers tight end coach James Daniels said earlier on Tuesday that Raymond is a part of the tight end competition for the third and final roster spot. 

Veterans David DeCastro, Al Villanueva, Eric Ebron, and Joe Haden all sat out with assumed veteran days off. James Washington returned to practice, but only wore a jersey, no pads. 

Center Maurkice Pouncey was back at practice after being excused for personal reasons yesterday. Tomlin told media on Monday that he didn't know how long to expect Pouncey to be gone, but the All-Pro only missed one practice. 

