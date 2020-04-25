AllSteelers
Steelers Select Nebraska DT Carlos Davis

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have finished their 2020 NFL Draft. With their seventh-round pick (232), Pittsburgh selected defensive tackle Carlos Davis. 

Davis, the 6'2, 320-pound tackle from Nebraska collected 125 career tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. As a redshirt senior, Davis started games in all four years with the Cornhuskers after missing his freshman season. 

Davis ends the Steelers six draft picks. He'll join Chase Claypool, Alex Highsmith, Anthony McFarland, Kevin Dotson and Antoine Brooks Jr. 

A position many beleived the Steelers would fill earlier, Davis steps into a defensive tackle role that was occupied by Javon Hargrave last season. The team did trade for Chris Wormley to assist with the defensive line, but outside of Isaiah Buggs, Davis is now the only true defensive tackle on the team. 

