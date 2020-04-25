AllSteelers
Steelers Select UL-Lafayette G Kevin Dotson

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers stick on the offensive train, adding their second fourth-round pick, Louisianna guard, Kevin Dotson. 

Dotson will lean on a veteran line in Pittsburgh. The oldest offensive line in the NFL needs to get younger, and didn't help that by signing guard Stefen Wisniewski this offseason. 

Dotson joins Chase Claypool, Alex Highsmith and Anthony McFarland in the Steelers 2020 rookie class.

Claypool, a 6'4, 230-pound Notre Dame grad is coming off a 66 catch, 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns senior year. He'll enter a receiving room that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Diontae Johnson and Dion Cane.

Highsmith had a feeling he was going to be drafted by the Steelers. The 102nd overall pick has comes from Charolette and expects to spend time learning from Pittsburgh's edge rushers, T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree. 

