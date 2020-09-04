Edmunds Expects Big Things in Defense's Second Year With Fitzpatrick

PITTSBURGH -- Terrell Edmunds started all 16 games last season but didn't contribute to the Steelers' 36 league-leading turnovers.

The third-year safety is the least "splashy" player in the Steelers secondary. A first-round pick who has started 31 of his first 32 NFL games, Edmunds is embedded into this Pittsburgh defense.

He hasn't seen the turnover success the rest of the defensive backs have, though.

This season, defensive assistant coach Teryl Austin hopes Edmunds becomes more of a ballhawk at the safety position. Without explaining how he plans to change the outcome of balls thrown his way, Edmunds believes he'll meet his coach's expectations.

"It's like the old saying, 'You've got to catch the ones that come to you,'" Edmunds said on Friday. "Last year, I had a few opportunities. I missed those opportunities, but I feel very confident in myself that I'll grab those opportunities this year. It'll be a different outcome."

Edmunds didn't create a turnover for the Steelers last season, but the group did more than enough to keep their team in games. With Ben Roethlisberger back and high hopes for the offense, the defense can take that success to a new level.

In a group with this much talent, it's not a guarantee Edmunds sees a large number of turnovers in 2020. And despite wanting to increase that number from zero, he's content with whatever happens as long as he's contributing.

"Of course I want to have the turnovers, but at the end of the day as long as we're winning and hopefully we get this Super Bowl this year, that's the biggest goal on the whole team. Anyone on the team can say that," Edmunds said. "Of course, everyone wants to make the play because we're competitive. But as long as we're winning, everything's going to go perfect."

Edmunds said the defense has "no ceiling" this season. The group returned 10 of its 11 starters, not including Vince Williams replacing Mark Barron.

In the secondary, Steven Nelson and Joe Haden have discussed gaining more respect this season. For Edmunds, he already feels the two corners are as top-notch as they come.

"We have two lockdown corners. It makes our job very easy," Edmunds said. "You can count on them to lock somebody and shut somebody down at any time. It puts less stress on the safeties. You know the types of guys that they are. They're always going to be in the right position, their communications going to be on point, everything is going to be perfect on the outside."

Covering the outside allows Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick to work freely over the middle. This season will be the first full year the two work with each other after Fitzpatrick came to Pittsburgh in Week 3 after a trade.

"Minkah came in, and he was more of a post player. We saw exactly what he can do in the post," Edmunds said. "His first game, he came out and made a bunch of splash plays, and from there it was like, 'Okay Minkah, this is your spot. Let's go out and win some football games.' And everything started going in the right direction."

Now a year together, Edmunds feels they have a stronger connection that will allow them to play even more comfortable with each other.

"We can actually play off of each other, and we can help each other out," Edmunds said. "Our communication has been growing a whole lot, especially from last year. We grew throughout the season and now coming out and having a full season together, I think it's going to be really special."

Edmunds did say he and Fitzpatrick are working on moving around the field somewhat. The strategy is more to confuse offenses than put Fitzpatrick in place to make more plays, but the two aren't getting to carried away with adjustments.

What they are chasing, though - with the rest of the defense - is that "little thing called perfection."

"We're chasing that little thing called perfection. Every day we're trying to be perfect out there, knowing that we'll never actually obtain it," Edmunds said. "We're going there every day, working hard trying to not have as many mental mistakes, not have any busted coverages. Really focus on running to the ball. Gang tackling. Everyone really bringing that energy because you have to trust your brother on the field and if one brother messes up, everyone else has to be right there behind him to pick up."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.